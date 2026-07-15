Dobbin arrives to boost forward line

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa on a four-year deal.

A versatile forward, the 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Preston in the Championship, scoring 11 goals in 41 appearances for the Lilywhites, including in both meetings with Saints.

Dobbin also has Championship experience from previous loan spells at West Brom and Norwich, having joined Villa in 2024 from Everton, where he rose through the Academy ranks and played 15 times in the Premier League, scoring once against Chelsea.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Dobbin is an England Under-19 international who can play on either wing, as a centre-forward or behind a main striker, and was highly sought-after in this summer transfer window.

Lewis Dobbin and Johannes Spors with the new Saints home shirt

Lewis Dobbin said: “It’s an amazing feeling, I’m very grateful to be able to represent this club and to be given the opportunity to play for Southampton is something that I can’t ever take for granted. I’m just really thankful to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been a busy few weeks, but Tonda was the first manager I spoke to and the way he spoke about the football club, the way he spoke about the players, it sold it to me straightaway. My mind was already made up as soon as I knew Southampton were interested.”

Johannes Spors said: “We are really pleased that Lewis has chosen to join us ahead of other clubs, underlining his desire to be a Southampton player from the first moment we declared our interest in him.

“He is already, at a young age, a proven player in the Championship who is always a threat to defences with his speed and ability to stretch teams. His versatility gives us greater flexibility in our forward line. We look forward to seeing him thrive with us not only next season, but in the years ahead.”

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