Digital tickets are moving into the Official Southampton FC app

The countdown to the new season is on, and we're making it even easier for you to enjoy matchdays at St Mary's.

Ahead of the 2026/27 season, we're bringing digital tickets from the Saints Tickets app into the Official Southampton FC app, giving supporters one place to access everything Saints.

Your digital tickets will no longer be accessed through the Saints Tickets app. Instead, they'll be available within the Official Southampton FC app alongside all the latest club news, fixtures, match updates and more.

The ticketing experience you know and trust isn't changing – we're simply bringing everything together in one convenient app. All features of the previous app will remain including ticket transfers.

Login to your MySaints account today

To access your digital tickets, you'll need to log in to the Official Southampton FC app using your MySaints account.

This is the same account you use to purchase tickets, buy from our online store and manage your supporter details.

If it's been a while since you last logged in, now is the perfect time to:

Check you know your MySaints email address.

Reset your password if you've forgotten it.

Make sure your account details are up to date.

Getting everything sorted now means you'll be ready well before the first game of the season.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to do this can be found below:

Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office.

Digital Tickets FAQs

All tickets for the first home game of the 2026/27 season will be injected into the app on 31st July. Fans are advised that they should open their app before travelling to the stadium to view their ticket.