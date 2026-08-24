Digital ticket reminder for West Ham Carabao Cup fixture

Saints are back at St Mary's on Tuesday night, with West Ham United the visitors for a Carabao Cup second-round clash. We’re reminding all supporters to make sure they’re ready for matchday.

If you’re heading to St Mary’s, make sure you have downloaded and logged into the Southampton FC app, as this is where you’ll now access your match ticket.

To make your entry to St Mary's as smooth as possible, you must complete these simple steps today:

Download the Official Southampton FC app on IOS or android.

Log in with your MySaints account (This is the same account you use to purchase tickets, buy from our online store and manage your supporter details).

Reset your password if required.

View your ticket(s)

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to do this can be found below:

Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office.

Digital Tickets FAQs

Tickets for our match against West Ham should now be visible within the 'My Tickets' section of the app. If you are unable to see your ticket(s), please contact the Ticket Office at [email protected] or calling 02381 780 780.

Bringing someone else to the match?

If you’ve assigned a ticket to someone in your Friends & Family list, there’s an important point to be aware of.

If the person you’ve assigned the ticket to has their own MySaints account, the ticket will be sent directly to them. They’ll then be able to access their ticket through their own Southampton FC app and MySaints account.

Check your ticket before you travel

Take a few moments before matchday to open the app and check that your ticket is showing correctly.

If you’ve assigned tickets to friends or family, make sure they’ve received their ticket and can access it through their own account.

Doing this before you travel will help make your arrival at St Mary’s as smooth as possible.