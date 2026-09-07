Digital ticket reminder for Swansea City (H)

With Saints welcoming Swansea City to St Mary’s on Tuesday 8th September, supporters are reminded to access their match ticket before arriving at the stadium.

Digital tickets are no longer accessible through the Saints Tickets app. Instead, tickets are now available exclusively via the Official Southampton FC app.

Before heading to St Mary’s, please make sure you’ve completed the steps below. Taking a few minutes to get set up now will help you avoid potential issues at the turnstiles.

Your pre-match checklist:

Download the Official Southampton FC app

Log in using your MySaints account

If needed, reset your password before matchday

Open the app before you travel to confirm your ticket is available

Fans should complete these steps before leaving home. Failure to access your ticket in advance could prevent or significantly delay your entry to St Mary’s, so please make sure everything is ready before setting off for Tuesday night's fixture.

If you are attending this fixture with friends or family, please also make sure that everyone who needs to access a ticket has the relevant details and is prepared before arriving at the stadium.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to access your digital ticket is available below.

Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office by email: [email protected] or by phone: 02381 780 780.

⁠Digital Tickets FAQs

Our Ticket Office will be open on matchday from 9.30am to assist you.