Several Southampton stars made a significant impression for their countries with a host of success stories from Friday’s international action.

Academy graduate Tyler Dibling continued his rapid rise this season by making his debut for England Under-21s in a friendly against Spain.

The 18-year-old played 68 minutes of a goalless draw in Cadiz in a repeat of the 2023 European Under-21 Championship final.

Also in Under-21 action was Mateus Fernandes, who scored a well-taken goal in an entertaining 3-3 draw between Portugal, who led 3-1 at half time, and Ukraine.

Another Saint on the scoresheet was Yukinari Sugawara, who scored his second international goal on his 14th cap for Japan, who cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indonesia in World Cup qualifying.

It was not such a good night for Jan Bednarek, whose Poland side were thumped 5-1 by Portugal in League A of the Nations League, albeit the game was still goalless when the centre-back was substituted at half time.

Elsewhere, Shea Charles, who is spending this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, became Northern Ireland’s youngest ever captain having only turned 21 last week.

Already with 22 senior caps to his name despite his tender years, the midfielder celebrated the landmark occasion with a 2-0 win over Belarus that leaves Northern Ireland top of their Nations League group in League C.