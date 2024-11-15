Under-18s draw Swansea in FA Youth Cup third round

Southampton FC Under-18s will travel to Swansea City in the 2024/25 FA Youth Cup third round.

Saints' youngsters will start this season's cup campaign with a trip to Wales, with the tie to be played by the 14th December at the latest.

Two years ago, there was a memorable run to the semi-finals for the first time in 17 years, before last season saw a third round exit, both times at the hands of West Ham United.

Calum McFarlane's side will hope to improve on last year's efforts against Swansea, who reached the fourth round in the 2023/24 competition.

Full fixture details will be confirmed in due course.