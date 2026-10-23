Derby County (H) on sale to all fans

All supporters can now secure their seat for our upcoming game against Derby County on Saturday 21st November at 12.30pm.

Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Derby County Tickets

Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality

From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Whether you're entertaining clients, rewarding colleagues or enjoying a day out with friends and family, our team can help you find the right package.

Packages start from £150 in the Saints Bar.

Derby Hospitality

Make more of a matchday at LEVEL1

Enhance your matchday experience with our new LEVEL1 Matchday Packages, available for both adults and junior supporters.

Arrive 2.5 hours before kick-off and enjoy unlimited access to LEVEL1's activities before the game begins. Matchday Unlimited includes unlimited play and a drink, while Matchday Unlimited Max adds a food item and two extra drinks for the ultimate pre-match experience.



Choose the option that suits you, whether that's match-by-match, a flexible 10-Pack, or a Seasonal Package. The 10-Pack can be used however you like across the season, while the Seasonal Package offers access to every home game and exceptional value for regular visitors.



Discounted pricing is available for junior supporters.



Please note: LEVEL1 packages do not include match tickets or Season Tickets.

Learn more