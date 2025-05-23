Interim manager Simon Rusk has confirmed Southampton will be without a number of key players when Arsenal visit St Mary's for the final game of the season on Sunday.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss out with the ankle injury sustained late on at Everton last weekend while Jan Bednarek, who missed the trip to Goodison Park completely, continues to struggle with a knee problem.

The only other confirmed absentee is loanee Albert Grønbæk who won't add to his five appearances since arriving from Rennes in January due to an Achilles problem.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's showdown, Rusk offered an update on the squad's availability.

"We have a couple of injuries. Taylor had the nasty one last week which will rule him out, Jan Bendarek's still struggling with his knee so it's unlikely anything will change with that.

"Albert Grønbæk is struggling with his Achilles so we have a couple out and a bit of adapting for this one."

On Kyle Walker-Peters, who has missed the last two outings through illness and is out of contract in the summer, Rusk added:

"There's a balance with him, he had a nasty illness and it has taken a good bit of getting over. Once we moved past the points record, we're looking at building momentum for next season and naturally, at this time of year, we're looking at one or two of the younger ones around the group and there's a few assessments to be made around that.

"But what I can tell you is Kyle has been great to work with and has been a great servant to the club."