Several of Saints' Academy stars represented their countries over the March international break, in a headline camp for Moses Sesay and Cameron Bragg in particular.

In the England set-up, a trio of Premier League 2 regulars - Baylee Dipepa, Jay Robinson, and Moses Sesay - were all called up to the Under-18s for a series of friendlies in Portugal.

Sesay earned his first-ever inclusion at international level, and the versatile youngster marked his England debut in style as he came on to score a stunning bicycle kick in a 2-2 draw against Czechia.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Dipepa, with both of Saints' youngsters playing key roles whilst Robinson was rested on the bench.

Sesay was rested for the second game but made his first start for the Young Lions in the third match, a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Sesay scored off the bench on his impressive England debut. (Photo: Octavio Passos - The FA/Getty Images)

Dipepa unfortunately picked up a knock that sidelined him for the remaining fixtures, but Robinson started the second match against France before suffering an injury himself for the final game.

Under-21s midfielder Cameron Bragg earned his first call-up to Scotland's Under-21s side, and made his debut for them as a second half substitute against the Republic of Ireland out in Pinatar, Spain.

Bragg played the second half of Scotland's 2-0 win and then started against Iceland for his side's second friendly, playing the first half to earn his first two caps at international level.

Lining up against Bragg was his Saints Under-21s teammate Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who took a break from loan action with Accrington Stanley to feature for the Irish side.

The midfielder got 77 minutes to his name with a place in the starting line-up against Scotland before being rested against Hungary.

Cam Bragg on his Scotland U21s debut (Photo: Scotland)

Two of Saints' Under-18s were in qualification action for this summer's UEFA European Under-17 Championships, as goalkeeper George Maloney kept a clean sheet for the Republic of Ireland in a 5-0 win over Iceland.

Maloney's Ireland side narrowly missed out on qualification for the final tournament, but their second-place finish in Group A6 earned a place in November's Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

Dylan Moody didn't feature for England, who won their group to seal places in both the upcoming EUROs and World Cup.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Romeo Akachukwu was included in the Under-19s squad for the Elite Round of qualifying for this summer's UEFA European Under-19 Championships.

He played the full 90 minutes of all three games, but a point against Slovenia wasn't enough to book a spot in the final tournament after defeats to Germany and Finland.

Also in qualification for the tournament was centre-back Joachim Kayi Sanda, who played two of France Under-19s three matches but suffered the same fate in missing out on a place in the final tournament.

Elsewhere from Saints' Under-21s, goalkeeper Adli Mohamed featured for the United Arab Emirates Under-23s in the WAFF Championship, as he started but couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat against Bahrain.

Finally, Under-18s midfielder Oli Newman was playing for seeding spots in the 2026/27 EUROs qualifying campaign with Wales, and made two appearances in a draw with Azerbaijan and a win over Albania to top their group.