Date confirmed for Under-21s PL2 play-off semi-final

Southampton’s Under-21s will travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals.

After beating Leicester in a thrilling round of 16 tie, Saints' youngsters then dispatched second place finishers Fulham 5-2 at the quarter-final stage.

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick on his return from loan, with further goals from Joachim Kayi Sanda and Princewill Ehibhatiomhan to book the place in the final four of the play-offs.

Calum McFarlane's side will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, who finished 6th in the regular season and advanced to the semi-final with a dominant 6-0 win over Chelsea.

The fixture will take place on Monday 12th May, with a 7pm kick-off.