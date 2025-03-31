Date confirmed for Fulham clash

The date and kick-off time for Southampton’s Premier League fixture against Fulham has been confirmed.

Saints will host the Cottagers, at St Mary's in the Premier League after Fulham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace.

The Fulham clash will take place at it's original date St Mary’s on Saturday 26th April, kicking off at 3pm BST.

Tickets are available to purchase for this fixture now.

Hospitality is also available for this fixture across all of our packages from the sport-bar style Saints Bar to our award-winning Halo lounge.

