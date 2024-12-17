Darts legends set to light up St Mary’s Stadium this March!

Southampton FC is thrilled to announce that A Night at the Darts is coming to the Northam Fan Zone at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday, 13th March 2025.

This exciting event, presented by MODUS Sports Management and SFC, promises an unforgettable evening of world-class darts action featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Headlining the event are legendary players Raymond van Barneveld, a five-time PDC world champion, and Adrian Lewis, a two-time world champion, both renowned for their incredible skill and thrilling performances. Joining them is history-making Fallon Sherrock, the first woman ever to win a match at the PDC World Championship, as well as Simon Whitlock, beloved by fans for his wizard-like precision. The evening will also feature the incomparable Phil Taylor, the 16-time world champion, who will serve as the event’s VIP host.

Fans can choose from a range of ticket packages to make the night extra special. Platinum ticket purchasers will gain exclusive access to the players’ practice room, participate in a 9-dart challenge for a chance to play on the main stage, and enjoy reserved VIP seating. VIP ticket purchasers can meet and greet the players and enjoy premium seating, while general admission tickets offer a fantastic atmosphere with unreserved seating or standing.

The event kicks off at 7:30 PM, with doors opening earlier for ticket holders based on their package. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see darting legends in action and enjoy an evening of thrilling entertainment at St Mary’s Stadium.

The evening will be sponsored by CSM South Ltd and Payflow . CSM is a training facilitator of health and safety and duty of care and Payflow is an industry-leading recruitment and payroll experts.

To make the night even more unforgettable, we’re encouraging fans to dress up in their best outfits – think wacky wigs, crazy costumes, and plenty of fun! Plus, our on-site bars will be fully stocked with a selection of drinks, so you can raise a glass (or two) and enjoy the lively atmosphere all evening long.

Tickets are on sale now – secure yours today to be part of this unmissable night!

Buy your Tickets