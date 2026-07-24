Colchester United (A) sold out

Saints' Carabao Cup first round trip to Colchester United on Saturday 8th August at 5.30pm has now sold out.

We'd like to thank our fans for their phenomenal support as we start the 2026/27 season by bringing a crowd of 1,500 supporters to the JobServe Community Stadium.

First four home fixtures available to Members

In their first exclusive window of the 2026/27 season, Saints Members can now purchase their ticket for the first four home matches.

Saints vs Stoke City | Saturday 22nd August 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15

Saints vs Millwall | Saturday 29th August 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15

Saints vs Swansea City | Tuesday 8th September 7.45pm KO | Adults from £20 and Juniors from £10

Saints vs Bristol City | Saturday 12th September 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15

Haven't got your Membership yet?

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

Our Membership Plus tiers will provide you with even more value, giving you a free ticket for two matches across the season as well as adults receiving a £10 Saints Store Voucher.

Until Monday 27th July, Saints fans can enjoy early bird pricing across all of our Membership packages.

2026/27 Memberships