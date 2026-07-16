Colchester United (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday 8th August at 5.30pm. We have received a full allocation of 1,500 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 21+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: £15.00

Over 65: £12.00

Under 21: £10.50

Under 18: £9.00

Buy Now

Memberships available now

Some moments stay with you forever.

A last-minute winner in front of the Northam, one of our own making their debut in red and white, a derby day against that lot down the road, a night that changes everything.

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those moments. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

2026/27 Memberships