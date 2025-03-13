Club Statement: Ticket Touting

The club is aware of increased levels of ticket touting in recent months, particularly around higher category games both home and away. This has been highlighted by several fans, alongside our own investigations and we have already identified a few different groups on social media channels and begun taking action against these.

We would like to remind everyone that under Section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 it is a criminal offence for an unauthorised person to sell or otherwise dispose of a ticket for a designated football match to another person.

At Southampton Football Club, we take ticket touting seriously. We will be exercising our right to ensure that anyone found to be selling their tickets, for any of our matches, will be banned. The length of which will be at the discretion of the club and may range from a 5-game suspension to a 12-month ban. It is something we refer to in our terms and conditions under section 5 – Admission to the Ground.

These laws are in place to protect people from falling subject to scams, to uphold the integrity of the club’s ground regulations and terms & conditions, and to ensure that people under football banning orders are not accessing tickets.

We recognise that this law is not necessarily common knowledge, but we hope to educate supporters to help ensure that it’s genuine Saints fans that are attending our matches.

Supporters with any concerns or questions can email [email protected] for more information.