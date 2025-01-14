Southampton Football Club can announce that Henrik Kraft has decided to step down from his role as Chairman of the club, with Dragan Šolak, majority shareholder of the club’s ownership group, taking on the role.

Kraft has devoted significant time and energy to the oversight of club operations and will remain a shareholder and on the board of Sport Republic.



Commenting on the change, Dragan Šolak said: “I would like to thank Henrik for the dedication and passion he has invested in his role.

“Whilst I am pleased with many aspects of the club’s management, I am deeply disappointed with the football results this season. We will be strengthening our football management team in the near future, and we will share details of that as soon as things are confirmed.



“Our aim at the start of the season was to stay in the Premier League, and I know our fans share in my frustration at how this season has gone so far. I ask everyone to continue supporting the club with as much passion and dedication as they have shown all season as we navigate the rest of the season together.”