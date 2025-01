Our Men's First Team trip to Chelsea in February has been chosen for live television broadcast and handed a new date and kick off time.

Ivan Jurić's side will now travel to the capital a day earlier on Tuesday 25th February, kicking off against the Blues at 8.15pm GMT live on TNT Sports.

Saints have received the maximum allocation of 3,065 tickets for the Premier League clash, which are due to go on sale to eligible Season Ticket holders next week.