Cheer on the Lionesses at St Mary's EUROs screenings

This summer, England's Women's team are heading to Switzerland to defend their UEFA Women’s EUROs title, and we are bringing the action to St Mary’s Stadium with live match screenings.

From 2nd to 27th July, the best Women's teams in Europe will battle it out, with all eyes on England as they aim to retain their crown. The Lionesses are in Group D alongside France, Wales and the Netherlands.

Games to watch out for:

5th July 20:00 - France v England

9th July 17:00 - England v Netherlands

13th July 20:00 - England v Wales

Quarter-final, semi-final and final games to be decided throughout the tournament.

Watch the Lionesses with fellow England fans

Expect live screening of all England’s matches, food, drinks and special offers to make the matchdays even better.

This is your chance to be part of the action and show your support as England fights to remain champions of Europe!



Don’t miss out—register your interest today to be the first to hear about our UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 screenings at St Mary's Stadium.

Register Your Interest