Cheaper solar, bigger savings with Utilita Home

We've partnered with Utilita Home to bring Saints fans solar discounts and special prizes* – helping you get more out of the summer sun this August.

If you're an eligible homeowner, you can benefit from buy one get one free on solar panels* for a limited time only.

We'll also enter you into a prize draw* to win four Hospitality tickets for Saints vs. Bolton, and a signed shirt!

Simply get a free online quote from Utilita Home, and complete your virtual survey between 17 August and 31 August - they'll take care of the rest.

Why choose solar?

Installing solar panels can:

Cut your energy bills by up to £1,275 per year**.

Reduce your CO₂ emissions by up to 1.5 tonnes per year***.

Help future-proof your home.

Ready to net yourself some savings?

To claim this offer, all you need to do is:

Get a free online quote for your home.

Enter the offer code, ‘ SAINTS26 ’.

Complete your virtual solar survey with us by 31 August 2026.

Find out if solar is right for you and get a no-obligation quote in minutes.

Get A Quote

*Saints UH Solar - Buy one get one free* This Promotion is open to new domestic solar customers aged 18 and over and is subject to availability. To enter this Promotion, simply enter code “SAINTS26” in the promo code box when signing up for your solar panels. A successful desktop survey must be completed in order to qualify for this Promotion.



This Promotion will run from 01:00pm on the 17 August 2026 (the “Opening Date”) to midnight on 31 August 2026 (the “Closing Date”) inclusive (the “Promotional Period”).



Terms and conditions apply (read here)

** This figure is based around a large electricity usage home in the UK (using roughly 5700 kWh per year). You can save up to £916 per year by installing a 16-panel system with our 5.32kWh battery storage. You can also earn up to a further £359 per year by exporting excess energy back to the grid at an electricity export rate of 12p per kWh. The calculations follow MCS standard procedure and assume a self-consumption rate of 54% for systems with battery storage and 22% for those without. The current unit rate is based on the energy price set by Ofgem at 26.103/kWh. Actual savings may vary depending on the specific equipment chosen and your precise annual energy consumption. Savings may also vary dependent on your property location and any obstacles which could cause your roof to be in shade, reducing the solar generation as a result.

*** Savings are based on a 16-panel system using 490w Longi Solar PV panels, generating ~6,437 kWh per year. Carbon savings are calculated using the 2025 government emission factors and include both scope 2 and 3 emissions, and follow standard MCS procedure which assumes self-consumption of 54%. Total carbon savings ~1,580 kgCO2e per year which is the average emissions equivalent of driving 6,800 miles in a petrol car.[B