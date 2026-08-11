Charles completes Fulham move

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has completed a permanent transfer to Fulham for a significant fee.

The 22-year-old made 76 appearances after joining Saints from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, scoring six goals.

A promotion winner in his first season as a Saint, Charles spent his second year on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, furthering his development in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Northern Ireland international, who became his country’s youngest ever captain in 2024 at 21 years of age, contributed several memorable moments following Tonda Eckert’s appointment as head coach last season.

Charles scored crucial late winners against Leicester, Arsenal and Middlesbrough, and a spectacular long-range strike against Oxford that was nominated for the EFL Goal of the Season prize.

We thank Shea for his commitment to the club and wish him the very best in his future career.