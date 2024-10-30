Carabao Cup quarter-final draw details

Saints will be ball number two in tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Russell Martin's side secured a spot in the last eight for the second time in three years with a dramatic 3-2 win over Stoke on Tuesday night.

Tonight's draw will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra following the conclusion of the Tottenham versus Manchester City fixture.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1. Brentford

2. Southampton

3. Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

4. Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

5. Manchester United or Leicester City

6. Newcastle United or Chelsea

7. Preston North End or Arsenal

8. Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City