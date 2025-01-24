Published:
Ticketing

Burnley tickets on sale to Saints Members

Tickets for Saints 4th Round clash in the FA Cup against Burnley on Saturday 8th February, 3pm, are now available to Saints Members.

Saints Members have an exclusive window to purchase tickets for our FA Cup match against Burnley over the weekend.

Tickets will be priced at £20 for adults and £5 for under-18's for Saints Season Ticket holders and Saints Members. Tickets will remain at this price throughout the on-sale period.

Season Ticket holders can also purchase four extra tickets from 12.30pm today for their friends and family at this discounted rate.

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 27th January at 9.30am.

