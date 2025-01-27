Burnley tickets now on general sale

Tickets for Saints 4th round tie against Burnley on Saturday 8th February, 3pm, are now available on general sale.

Ivan Jurić's side continue their FA Cup campaign with the visit of Burnley to St Mary's.

Tickets for this fixture are now available on general sale.

Priced at £22.50 for adults and £7.50 for under-18s. Season Ticket holders and Saints Members can purchase tickets for themselves, as well as four additional tickets, at the discounted rate of £20 and £5 until Friday 7th February, 11.59pm.

Blocks 29-39 will be closed initially and open subject to demand.

Buy Tickets