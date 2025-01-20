Burnley ticket information released

Saints will face Burnley in the 4th Round of the FA Cup on Saturday 8th February, 3pm.

Saints continue their FA Cup campaign at St Mary's against Burnley following our 3-0 victory over Swansea City in the last round.

Supporters can purchase tickets in their sales window dates:

Tuesday 21st January, 9.30am: 2024/25 Season Ticket Holders (1 ticket per supporter number)

Friday 24th January, 9.30am: 2024/25 Saints Members (1 ticket per supporter number)

Friday 24th January, 12.30pm: Season Ticket Holder additional (4 tickets per supporter number)

Monday 27th January, 9.30am: General Sale (4 tickets per supporter number)

Tickets will be priced at £20 for adults and £5 for under-18's for Saints Season Ticket holders and Saints Members. Tickets will remain at this price throughout the on-sale period.

Season Ticket holders can also purchase extra tickets for their friends and family at this discounted rate which will run all the way up to Friday 7th February, 11.59pm.

Season Ticket holder's seats will be held until 11.59pm on Thursday 23rd January before being released to general sale.

General sale tickets are £22.50 for adults and £7.50 for under-18's.

Fixture Information

Blocks 29-39 will be closed initially and open subject to demand. Season Ticket holders within this area will be able to select alternative seat(s).