Details for our Men's First Team's Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Burnley have been confirmed.

After progressing with a 3-0 victory over Swansea City in the third round, Ivan Jurić's side face another Championship outfit in Burnley in round four.

The tie will be played on Saturday 8th February at 3pm GMT.

Saints last hosted The Clarets in October 2021, drawing 2-2 through goals from Tino Livramento and Armando Broja.

Ticket information will be released on Monday before going on sale to Season Ticket holders on Tuesday morning, with further sales windows for more supporters to follow.