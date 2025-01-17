Published:
Men's Team

Burnley FA Cup clash confirmed

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250112 Southampton vs Swansea FA Cup/MW_Southampton_Swansea_FACup_133_49fdbb42-afe4-403a-bfff-29dc28874144_20250112071556_frl0zv

Details for our Men's First Team's Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie with Championship side Burnley have been confirmed.

After progressing with a 3-0 victory over Swansea City in the third round, Ivan Jurić's side face another Championship outfit in Burnley in round four.

The tie will be played on Saturday 8th February at 3pm GMT.

Saints last hosted The Clarets in October 2021, drawing 2-2 through goals from Tino Livramento and Armando Broja.

Ticket information will be released on Monday before going on sale to Season Ticket holders on Tuesday morning, with further sales windows for more supporters to follow.

Related

2024-25/Other/Stadiums/MW_Chelsea_Southampton_CCup_089_y7xvtf

Chelsea trip handed new date

Men's Team
play

03:56

2024-25/U21s/Matchdays/20250117 Southampton vs Newcastle/20250117_SouthamptonU21_NewcastleU21_064_xsk5gt

U21 Highlights: Saints 4-2 Newcastle

Under-21s