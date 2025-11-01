Building up to an exciting WSL2 clash with Bargate

Our Official New Homes Partner, Bargate is Match Sponsor for our home Barclays WSL2 match against Nottingham Forest.

This Sunday 2nd November (2PM), we're welcoming Nottingham Forest to St Mary's for our 7th match of the Barclays WSL2 season. Currently sat 3rd in the league table, we're hoping that we can win another 3 points in our bid for promotion to the Barclays WSL.

As Match Sponsor for this fixture, our Official New Homes Partner, Bargate will offer fans the chance to take on The Bargate Free-Kick Challenge from our Southampton FC Soccer Schools programmes, with the highest scoring fans given the chance to compete on the pitch at half time for a special prize.

There's still time for you to join us - tickets are on general sale. Click the link below to secure your seat:

Rooted on the south coast, new homes provider, Bargate deliver exceptional, eco-friendly developments in Hampshire’s most desirable locations. Combining craftsmanship and sustainability, they create communities you’ll be proud to call home.

Find out more about Bargate on their website: bargatehomes.co.uk