Bring in the New Year at The Dell!

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style at The Dell’s first New Year’s Eve event!

From 6PM to 2AM expect an unforgettable night packed with entertainment, exceptional food and lasting memories.

Wear your finest attire for a dress to impress evening and step into an atmosphere buzzing with excitement. The music will keep you moving all night whilst you countdown to midnight. Test your skills with shuffleboard or with a classic board game to win one of our amazing prizes.

For food lovers, The Dell’s selective set menu is sure to impress. For only £45pp, begin your meal with a glass of prosecco before diving into a mouthwatering selection of dishes, like French onion soup or a classic prawn cocktail to start. For mains, enjoy options such as a sirloin steak or a delectable Chalk Stream trout dish. Top off the evening with desserts like sticky toffee pudding or an indulgent Baileys coffee.

Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration. Book your spot now and let's make this New Year’s Eve one to remember.

Please note this event is 18+.