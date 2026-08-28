Brereton Díaz Blades bound on loan

Ben Brereton Díaz has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old heads to Bramall Lane for a third spell, having previously spent time on loan in 2024 and 2025.

Featuring in Saints’ first two games of the season at Colchester and Watford, Brereton Díaz will complete the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign in Yorkshire having missed out on the matchday squad for the last two outings.

The club wishes Ben all the best during his time with the Blades.