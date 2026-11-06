Published:
Men's Team

Bree shortlisted for Fans' Player of the Month

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Matchdays/20261011 Southampton vs Portsmouth/CM_Southampton_v_Portsmouth_061_xysl7l

Southampton defender James Bree has been nominated for October's Sky Bet Championship Fans' Player of the Month award.

The flying full-back found the net twice in five games across the month, including a memorable south coast derby winner at St Mary's.

VOTE HERE

He wrote himself into Saints folklore with a first half strike that ultimately proved to be the difference against the club's fierce rivals, and helped keep a clean sheet with ten players in the 1-0 victory.

A second consecutive clean sheet followed, before Bree again popped up in front of goal in a special 3-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium; not one for a simple finish, the right-back lashed in a powerful volley to send the away end into raptures and put his side two goals up inside 11 minutes.

Voting is open now, as the remaining nominees for the October award are: Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn), Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough), Jack Moylan (Cardiff), August Priske (Birmingham), and Ben Wilmot (Stoke).

VOTE HERE

Related

2026-27/Matchdays/20261014 Norwich vs Southampton/MW_Norwich_Southampton_190_omsmvm

Match Pack: Preston vs Saints

Men's Team
2026-27/Miscellaneous/SaintsPlay-MatchbyMatch-PNE3_z7edrx

How to watch Preston North End vs Saints

Men's Team