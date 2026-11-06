Southampton defender James Bree has been nominated for October's Sky Bet Championship Fans' Player of the Month award.

The flying full-back found the net twice in five games across the month, including a memorable south coast derby winner at St Mary's.

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He wrote himself into Saints folklore with a first half strike that ultimately proved to be the difference against the club's fierce rivals, and helped keep a clean sheet with ten players in the 1-0 victory.

A second consecutive clean sheet followed, before Bree again popped up in front of goal in a special 3-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium; not one for a simple finish, the right-back lashed in a powerful volley to send the away end into raptures and put his side two goals up inside 11 minutes.

Voting is open now, as the remaining nominees for the October award are: Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn), Will Lankshear (Middlesbrough), Jack Moylan (Cardiff), August Priske (Birmingham), and Ben Wilmot (Stoke).

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