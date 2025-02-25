Book your 2025 Summer Party at St Mary’s

Looking for the perfect venue to host your summer party? St Mary’s Stadium has you covered with two fantastic summer party packages that promise great food, entertainment and an incredible atmosphere.

Whether you are planning a corporate event or a special summer celebration, our packages ensure an unforgettable evening under the summer sky.

We offer two specially curated summer party packages, each designed to bring people together over delicious food, refreshing drinks and fun outdoor games.

The Summer Package - £42 +VAT per person

Minimum numbers apply

Enjoy exclusive access to The Gasworks and its private outdoor terrace from 6pm-1am. Kick off the evening with a delicious summer cocktail on arrival before heading outside for some friendly competition with our outdoor summer games. Want to make the night even more special? Our outdoor screen can display your company logo or any graphics of your choice, adding that personal touch to your event.

For food take your pick from our outdoor street food trucks:

Freshly cooked paella

Burgers & fries

Salt and pepper loaded chicken fired

Duck wraps & fries

Chicken wings & fries

Pizzas

The BBQ Summer Package - £47 +VAT per person

Minimum numbers apply

If you’re looking for a true summer BBQ experience, this package is for you. It includes everything in the summer package, plus the chance to indulge in a sizzling feast from our outdoor live BBQ stands.

Choose from:

Greek souvlaki with fries and summer salad

Hog roast & salads

Indian summer chicken tikka with Indian salad and chutneys

BBQ burgers & sausages with fries & summer salads

What’s a summer party without a dessert? Treat your guests to something special by adding one of our dessert trucks:

Churros - £9 +VAT

Crepes - £9 +VAT

Crumbles & custard - £9 +VAT

Ice cream van - £5 +VAT

With a stunning backdrop, dedicated event staff, and top-tier food and entertainment, your summer party will be one to remember. Get in touch with our events team today to discuss your summer party at St Mary’s Stadium.

