Published:
Ticketing

Blackburn Rovers (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Blackburn_Rovers_Ewood_Park_Day_old5qk

Saints take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 25th October at 3pm. We have received an initial allocation of 2,184 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who haveattended 10+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am which will then be followed by the other sales windows. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Full Ticket Information

Related

2025-26/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Portsmouth_079_gfjfwl

Four more home matches on sale to Members now

Ticketing
2025-26/Miscellaneous/CM_saints_v_pompey_045_uoybes

Swansea City (H) on sale to all fans

Ticketing