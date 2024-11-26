Published:
Black Friday is coming

Ready for some big sales, Saints fans? Our Black Friday offers kick off soon!

Be the first to our Black Friday deals by logging into the official Southampton FC app on 28th November.

On our app, you'll be the first to access 25% off Training Wear, Travel and Matchday.

The sales don't just stop on Thursday, because we'll have more deals across Retail, Hospitality, our Football Development Programmes and Saints Play from Friday 29th November - Wednesday 4th December.

Online & in-store, we'll have huge discounts on our men and women's clothing ranges with up to 80% off*. We'll also have our £1 Back to the Premier League Range, so grab yourself a bargain before our Black Friday event ends!

Across the club, we'll also have...

So stay tuned for exciting deals this Black Friday!

*selected products only

