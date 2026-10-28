Bid on Exclusive Saints Memorabilia

Looking to own a unique piece of Southampton FC history? The Club's official auction platform is the place to discover exclusive match-worn and signed memorabilia that you won't find anywhere else.

Supporters can currently bid on a selection of match-worn shirts and special collector's items, offering the chance to secure memorabilia directly connected to Saints fixtures and key moments from the season.

Each auction gives supporters the opportunity to own genuine Southampton FC memorabilia while competing against fellow Saints fans for some truly unique pieces.

Browse the latest auctions and place your bids today.

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