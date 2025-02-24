Defender Jan Bednarek will miss Southampton's Premier League trip to Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The centre-back was withdrawn during Saturday's defeat to Brighton after twelve minutes, and looks set to miss the trip to the capital.

"Bednarek will be out of this game," confirmed manager Ivan Jurić, "it’s nothing serious. Just fatigue."

Luckily Bednarek's omission comes just as fellow defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis steps up his recovery, having been missing from the squad since the victory at Ipswich Town at the start of February.

"Harwood-Bellis will be in the [squad], if he trains today he could be on the bench," added Jurić.

Elsewhere midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu will be ineligible for selection at his parent club on Tuesday night, opening the door for Flynn Downes.

Saturday saw Downes make a Premier League squad for only the second time since the start of January, with Jurić saying: "I think Flynn [Downes] will play tomorrow. He needs to do his job. He knows how I appreciate him as a player."