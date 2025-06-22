Published:
The Dell

Be One of the First to Taste our New Menu

Written by
SFC Media
The_Dell_syzglp

We are excited to invite you to a special tasting event at The Dell, where you will be one of the first to sample our brand-new menu.

Join us on Thursday 3rd July from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for an exclusive event, where you can sample our new dishes for free before they launch.  

To be involved, simply enter your details below by Wednesday 25th June.  

Spaces are very limited to just 300 guests, so be sure to fill out the form below early to avoid missing out.  

We’ll be in touch shortly after the deadline to confirm if you’ve secured a spot. 

Look forward to welcoming you to The Dell. 

Enter Now

*This event is for 18+ only. 

Related

SFC_2425_HOSPO_THEDELL_MONTHLYQUIZ_MLT_DIGITAL_v1_1536_x_1076_vrnrjo

The Dell July Monthly Quiz with Special Guest Matt Le Tissier!

The Dell
SFC_2425_HOSPO_OPENMICNIGHT_DIGITAL_UPDATED4_vqmo9l

The Dell Open Mic Night Moves to Monthly

The Dell