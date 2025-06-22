Be One of the First to Taste our New Menu

We are excited to invite you to a special tasting event at The Dell, where you will be one of the first to sample our brand-new menu.

Join us on Thursday 3rd July from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for an exclusive event, where you can sample our new dishes for free before they launch.

To be involved, simply enter your details below by Wednesday 25th June.

Spaces are very limited to just 300 guests, so be sure to fill out the form below early to avoid missing out.

We’ll be in touch shortly after the deadline to confirm if you’ve secured a spot.

Look forward to welcoming you to The Dell.

Enter Now

*This event is for 18+ only.