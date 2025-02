Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined Standard Liège on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old returned to action in January following nine months out with an Achilles injury, featuring three times for the Under-21s keeping two clean sheets in Premier League 2.

Bazunu will now link up with the Belgian Pro League outfit who currently sit seventh in the table, where we look forward to monitoring his progress for the rest of the campaign.