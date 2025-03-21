Back for April - St Mary’s Stadium Tours

We are excited to announce that our stadium tours are coming back for April, offering fans new experiences at St Mary’s Stadium.

With a fresh tour route, an enhanced digital experience and a wider variety of tours, there has never been a better time to explore the home of the Saints.

The Legends Tour – A Unique Experience with Saints Icons

For the first time, we are introducing the Legends Tour, where fans will have the opportunity to be accompanied by a former Southampton FC player. These exclusive tours will be led by an expert guide, with the club’s legend sharing personal insights and stories along the way. Spaces for this tour will be limited and run on a periodic basis.

Highlights include:

A Q&A session with the Saints legend in the press conference room

A meal in The Dell pub

The first tour will be on Sunday 20th April, featuring Francis Benali – a true Saints hero.

Book your space now

Standard Tours – A Fresh Look at St Mary’s

Our standard stadium tours will return from 5th April, operating on select weekends, school holidays and new Thursday evening slots. Fans can look forward to an updated experience, including:

A revamped tour route, featuring the newly designed Northam concourse murals and our Knightwood Lounge.

A closer look at Saints history through the Walls of Honour, trophy cabinet, press conference room and the changing rooms.

The chance to walk down the St Mary’s tunnel to the pitch – just like the players.

Tours start and finish in The Dell pub, with a 10% discount on food and drink before or after the tour.

Book a stadium tour now

Kid’s Character Breakfasts – A Perfect Easter Treat

This Easter, we are offering a special experience for young Saints fans! Families can enjoy a delicious breakfast in The Dell, joined by club mascots Sammy and Mary Saint, before taking part in a mini stadium tour. These will take place on the mornings of Tuesday 8th April and Wednesday 16th April.

This stadium tour experience includes:

Seeing how the players arrive on matchdays

Exploring the changing rooms and walking through the tunnel to pitch side

Photo opportunities in the dugouts

Please note, kids must be part of the group to book this experience and are aimed at kids aged 3-12.

Book your space now

Matchday Tours – Coming Soon!

We are also working on something special for matchdays – a brand new matchday tour experience. More details will be announced soon, along with further regular tour upgrades, so keep an eye out.

With these exciting updates, now is the best time to visit St Mary’s Stadium. Book now to be the first to experience our refreshed stadium tours.

Please note, all tours will now begin and finish at the Dell pub, located on the Itchen/Northam corner of the stadium.