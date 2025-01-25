Early Doors is back this weekend with a knockout show, and it's available to watch right now!

Hosts Tom Deacon and Matt Le Tissier are joined by Southampton boxing sensation Ryan Garner, ahead of his huge European title fight in March, as well as Women's team stars Jemma Purfield, Meg Collett and Aimee Palmer.

We've also got club partner Draper Tools taking on the Academy Under-9s in the latest edition of Quickfire Crossbar, while Sarisbury Spartans from the City of Southampton Sunday Football League step up to face the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge and attempt to win a donation from Saints to The Big Difference charity.

You also don't want to miss a special look back at Matt’s iconic double against Newcastle from 1993, in The Vault, while Rocket goes out and about at St Mary’s to put the fans’ knowledge to the test in Rocket’s Resolutions.

To watch, head to the official Saints app, or our YouTube and Facebook channels.

