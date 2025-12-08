Armstrong fit to face West Brom

Tonda Eckert confirmed Adam Armstrong has shaken off the knock that forced him off in the second half against Birmingham on Saturday, and is in contention to face West Brom as Southampton return to St Mary’s on Tuesday night (7.45pm GMT).

The striker took his tally to nine goals for the season with a brace against Blues, and will hope to continue his recent hot streak against the team he played for on loan in the second half of last season.

Armstrong scored three goals in the two home meetings with the Baggies in Saints’ 2023/24 promotion-winning campaign, including a brace in the play-off semi-final second leg on a raucous night at St Mary’s.

“He is good, everything is fine,” Eckert said, when asked about the fitness of his No 9.

“The players are looking fine and ready to go again,” the head coach added, suggesting he will be choosing from a similar squad to Saturday.

Saints were without Shea Charles, Mads Roerslev, Elias Jelert, Samuel Edozie, Ross Stewart and Damion Downs against Birmingham due to injury.

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets