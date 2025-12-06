Two-goal hero Adam Armstrong hailed Saints’ response to defeat at Millwall last weekend as Tonda Eckert’s side fired three past Birmingham.

In his first game in charge as the newly appointed Head Coach, Eckert’s Saints secured victory at St Mary’s thanks to an Armstrong brace and Finn Azaz effort.

Making it three wins on the bounce at home, Armstrong reflected on a near-perfect afternoon in SO14.

“We had to bounce back from the weekend. We knew Millwall would have been a tough place to go to, but what a way to bounce back. We drilled in all week the details that we wanted to put in this game, and we showed it on the pitch and I thought the lads defended brilliant.

“I think we have to take it into every game, start as fast as we can, because we know we’ve got the quality at the top end of the pitch to put the goals away, so we have to just keep that going and be solid at the back.

“We were leaking a lot of goals at the start of the season, but we seem to have settled down now, and I thought the boys second half were excellent at defending crosses, headers and everything. We knew they were going to put us on the back foot, and what a way to see it out.”

Close to securing a hat-trick and with Azaz scoring in a fifth consecutive match and Leo Scienza laying on an assist, Armstrong is enjoying the chemistry amongst the front three.

“It's been spot on. It's nice when you have the front three all scoring goals and getting assists. It helps me a lot, and like you said, hopefully I'm helping them.

“To get two goals and to get the win is the main thing. And yeah, roll on Tuesday.”

With the Eckert era officially beginning with three points, Saints’ number nine has been impressed by the Head Coach’s start.

“I think I've seen most of the boys sing his praises and I'm going to do exactly the same, he's been spot on since he's come in, given us real detail, and yeah, I think it's shown on the pitch of how good he's been.”

