Antti Niemi stars in the next Early Doors episode

Antti Niemi is our latest special guest on Early Doors, with the former Saints keeper joining the episode that will be released this Thursday.

Niemi speaks to hosts Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon about his memories of his time at the club, while also updating us on what happened when he eventually spoke to THAT infamous TalkSport caller!

The second episode of the new series also sees a look back at the 3-2 win over Arsenal from 2002, including Niemi’s iconic triple save from Patrick Vieira, while Matt will be up against the fans once again in our Taking On Le Tiss segment.

Tune in or listen across our app, website, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify or Apple Podcast feeds this Thursday, where you can also catch up on episode one starring Martin Tyler.