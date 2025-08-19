Will Still hopes Jay Robinson’s goal against Ipswich will prove to be the first of many – as long as the teenager believes in himself.

Robinson earned the Player of the Match award for his performance at Portman Road, where he headed home the first goal of his fledgling career on just his third professional start, earning Saints a valuable away point in the process.

Still has already spoken publicly about encouraging Robinson to express himself on the pitch, and is confident the 18-year-old can build on his milestone moment.

“It’s brilliant. He could’ve probably scored a few more – he needs to believe in himself a bit more,” the manager said.

“We can keep pushing him, he can be the player that he wants to be, but his performance on the whole and his goal was really positive, so fair play to him.

“It’s massive. Scoring your first professional goal and scoring it in a big game like this is important.

“He’s growing, he’s evolving, he’s learning and he’s being really positive about it all, so it’s definitely a good thing.”

