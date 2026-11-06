Published:
Ticketing

Additional sales window for Middlesbrough (H)

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Swansea_City_151_lv9ufp

Following the initial sales window for our home fixture against Middlesbrough, we are pleased to confirm that the eligibility criteria for purchasing tickets will now be expanded.

The fixture has seen strong demand since tickets went on general sale to eligible supporters. With limited availability remaining, we are now extending eligibility requirements.

From 9.30am on Friday 6th November, supporters will be able to purchase tickets if they have previously purchased at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Middlesbrough Tickets

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