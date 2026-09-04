Additional Sales window announced for Portsmouth

An additional sales window for our home fixture against Portsmouth has been confirmed, with very limited availability remaining across most areas of St Mary’s.

Eligible supporters are encouraged to act now to secure their seat for this highly anticipated fixture.

This additional sales window recognises supporters who have demonstrated their commitment to Southampton FC through their recent and previous match purchase history.

To be eligible to purchase during this window beginning 9.30am on Friday 4th September, supporters must meet both of the following criteria:

Have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 season.

Have purchased at least one Men's First Team competitive match in the 2026/27 season.

Portsmouth (H) Tickets

With availability extremely limited, supporters who meet the above criteria are encouraged to purchase as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

We look forward to welcoming supporters to St Mary’s for this season’s south coast derby.

This sales window is subject to availability and purchasing criteria.

Swansea (H) Tickets

Buy your tickets for Southampton vs Swansea today from £20 and you'll meet both criteria required to access the additional Portsmouth sales window*.

Swansea (H) Tickets

*Subject to availability