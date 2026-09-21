Academy seal Yunus Linton signing

Southampton Football Club can confirm the signing of midfielder Yunus Linton to the club's Academy on his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal until 2029, and will initially link up with Andrew Surman's Under-18s side at Staplewood.

Linton is eligible to represent Morocco internationally, and has just earned a call-up to their Under-17s side for the first time this month.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Yunus is another exciting addition to our PDP programme, providing greater depth of competition and a different profile to what we have in the pathway. He's an exciting young talent, who has developed outside the Academy system, and had attracted strong from other Premier League and European clubs for his signature.

"It's great credit to our Talent Acquisition and Academy Recruitment teams, that we were able to win the race for his signature and we now look forward to supporting the next stages of his development at Staplewood."