Academy duo head out on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Under-21s defender Will Armitage and goalkeeper Josh Jeffries have departed on short-term loan deals.

Armitage, having featured for Brackley Town earlier this season, will return to the National League with Aldershot Town for his second spell there following a successful 2024/25 loan.

The centre-back made 20 appearances for The Shots last season, and was a part of history as he featured in the Shots' FA Trophy victory in the club's first-ever appearance at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Jeffries also returns to a former loan side as he reunites with National League South side Worthing, where he made seven league appearances in the 2023/24 season before suffering an unfortunate injury that ended his time there early.

The club wishes Will and Josh all the best and looks forward to monitoring their progress.