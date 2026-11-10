Abbott "itching" for more game time

Zach Abbott says he is “itching” for more opportunities when Southampton return to action following the international break.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest defender made his second appearance for the club as an early substitute at Preston on Saturday, completing 79 minutes as Saints fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat.

Abbott replaced the injured Keven Schlotterbeck at centre-back at Deepdale, with his only previous Saints outing coming at right-back in the first 45 minutes of the win at Norwich last month.

Speaking after the game at Preston, the 20-year-old reiterated that he is ready to step in should Schlotterbeck remain sidelined.

"Obviously, we hope Kev is alright,” Abbott said. “It was obviously a very proud moment to play for this football club, but I'm still very disappointed with the result.

“It’s bittersweet, because it was great to be out there and I’ve missed that feeling of playing full games. That’s what I want more of, so hopefully in the coming weeks that happens.

“Every day I keep trying to show it in training. The gaffer’s noticed it, he’s told me that, and I’m itching for a lot more.”

Whilst admitting he feels most natural at the heart of the defence, the youngster insists he is happy to play anywhere to help the team.

“Probably by trade I think that (centre-back) is where people see me, but I just want to play on the pitch,” he continued.

“I just want to play football for this football club wherever I’m asked to do that, whether it’s striker, anything.

“Those are the two main ones, obviously (centre-back and right-back). I was a little bit disappointed with how Norwich went, at right-back. I’m glad with how it went today [at centre-back], unfortunately not with the result though.”