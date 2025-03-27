Published:
Events

A Night at the Darts 2: Only VIP and Platinum Tickets Left!

Written by
SFC Media
2000x1076_2_lpqeri

General admission tickets for A Night at the Darts 2 at St Mary’s Stadium on 17th July are completely SOLD-OUT – but you can still secure your spot with a VIP or Platinum ticket!

Don’t miss your chance to see Michael Smith, Devon Petersen, Daryl Gurney, Mark Webster, Jayden Walker and the legendary Bobby George up close.  

VIP tickets include a meet & greet with the players and reserved table seating, while Platinum tickets offer exclusive player access, a 9-dart challenge, a professional photo, premium seating and a food and drinks package.  

These final tickets won’t last long – book now to be a part of another unforgettable night of darts.

Book Now

Find Out More

Related

20240823_GeneralViews_035_u5vpj9

Back for April - St Mary’s Stadium Tours

Events
SFC_2425_C_E_GREEK_NIGHT_DIGITAL_V3_1536_x_1076_goirzx

Fotia – An Authentic Greek Night at St Mary’s Stadium

Events