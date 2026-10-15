A New Standard

The new premium collection.

Designed for supporters who value quality and understated style, the collection brings together a refined selection of wardrobe staples, including a shirt, three premium polos, a classic ringer T-shirt, a versatile ¼ zip and a timeless crew neck jumper.

Crafted in a sophisticated palette of navy, white and blue, each piece is finished with subtle Southampton FC detailing.

Classic pieces. Premium quality. Made to be worn season after season.

Available online and in-store now.

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