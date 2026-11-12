98% of tickets sold for Middlesbrough clash

Tickets are selling fast for our highly anticipated fixture against Middlesbrough on Friday 27th November at 8pm, with 98% of available tickets now sold.

The Northam and Itchen North stands are completely sold out, with only limited availability remaining in Itchen South and Chapel.

With demand continuing to be high, supporters yet to secure their seat are encouraged to purchase their tickets as as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

To purchase tickets supporters must have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 season and 2025/26 seasons.

Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Middlesbrough Tickets

Tickets still remaining for Derby County (H)

There's still time to join us for our next home fixture. Start your Saturday at St Mary's as we take on The Rams on Saturday 21st November at 12.30pm.

Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Derby County Tickets